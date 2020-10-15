See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Wheeler works at Memorial & Katy Surgical Specs in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial & Katy Surgical Specialists
    1140 Business Center Dr Ste 400, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-1981
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Katy Office
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 420, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-1981
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2020
    DR. Wheeler has operated on me twice in the last two years. I trust him more than any Dr. i have had in 72 years. He talks straight with the patient. He is very professional. He and his staff work well together for the benefit of the patient. He has made decisions and observations that helped me safely through my path with cancer. And he has a nice stitch. Thank you DR. Wheeler for all of your help.
    Nancy Lane — Oct 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497732267
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency

