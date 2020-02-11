Overview

Dr. Kevin Wheelan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.