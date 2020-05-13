Dr. Kevin Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Welch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Welch, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rhinology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Welch works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welch?
I saw Dr.Welch years ago when he was at Loyola. Dr.Welch helped save my life back in 2012. Dr. Welch in my opinion is one of the best doctors out there. He listens and genuinely cares about his patients. Most recently I had to do follow up with him and he remembered me. and spent a hour listening and was just complete awesome. Thanks for being the best Dr.Welch.
About Dr. Kevin Welch, MD
- Rhinology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1598897878
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Welch speaks Dutch.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.