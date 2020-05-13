Overview

Dr. Kevin Welch, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rhinology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Welch works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.