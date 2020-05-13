See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kevin Welch, MD

Rhinology
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Welch, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rhinology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Welch works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 13, 2020
    I saw Dr.Welch years ago when he was at Loyola. Dr.Welch helped save my life back in 2012. Dr. Welch in my opinion is one of the best doctors out there. He listens and genuinely cares about his patients. Most recently I had to do follow up with him and he remembered me. and spent a hour listening and was just complete awesome. Thanks for being the best Dr.Welch.
    Jonathan Konrath — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Kevin Welch, MD

    Specialties
    • Rhinology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1598897878
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
