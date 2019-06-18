Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Norhtwestern Mem Hosp
Dr. Weibel works at
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Cancer institute12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 505-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Perry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kevin Weibel is not only very professional but also she is a real human being. She holds my hand throughout my metastatic breast cancer journey, explains things to me and takes the time to teach me what I do not understand. Dr. Weibel calms my anxiety in seconds with her explanations of what is happening. I feel very blessed to have Dr. Kevin Weibel fighting for my life and I’m exceedingly thankful that she chose Oncology as a medical speciality. She is a dear and glorious physician. Kathy Hoyt
About Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO
- Oncology
- English
- 1104864016
Education & Certifications
- Norhtwestern Mem Hosp
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weibel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weibel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weibel works at
Dr. Weibel has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weibel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weibel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weibel.
