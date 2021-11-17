Overview

Dr. Kevin Webb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Webb works at Kootenai Clinic Gastroenterology in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.