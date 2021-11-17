Dr. Kevin Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Webb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Locations
1
Kootenai Clinic Gastroenterology1919 Lincoln Way Ste 415, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4595
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Webb did my endoscopy today. Extremely personable, caring, and highly professional.
About Dr. Kevin Webb, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306003561
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.