Dr. Kevin Ward, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kevin Ward, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fishers, IN.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
Fishers Dental Care11959 Lakeside Dr, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 565-2458
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ward has been my general dentist for over 10 years, and I have nothing but good to say about his team of dental professionals. My appointments are never rushed, treatment plans are explained without medical jargon, my questions are answered in clear terms, his staff is both professional and friendly, wait times are minimal, and I trust his dental decisions made for me. Of special importance to me, he's totally likable and approachable as a person. Best of all for the anxious or tense patient, nitrous oxide gas is available on request.
About Dr. Kevin Ward, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1750478533
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
