Dr. Kevin Waltz, MD
Dr. Kevin Waltz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Whitson Vision901 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 844-5500
How was your appointment with Dr. Waltz?
The most professional and caring physician I have ever visited!
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Waltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waltz accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.