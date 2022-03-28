Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Forbes Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 790-1872
-
2
DuPage Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd # 400, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 790-1872
-
3
DuPage Medical Group1801 S Highland Ave # 220, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 790-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Forbes Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walsh replaced my hip, knee and both shoulders and performed an arthroscopic surgery on a knee. The surgeries and recoveries went way better than I ever expected. He gave me the time I needed with any questions or inquiries. If I ever needed another joint replacement, I would schedule it with him today without hesitation. I have recommended him to a few of my friends. Their joint replacements were also very successful!
About Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1366403313
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Rush University Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
