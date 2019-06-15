Dr. Walls has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Walls, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Walls, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
1
Shoals Urological Associates PC1015 S Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 386-5551
2
Shoals Urological Associates PC607 Gandy St NE, Russellville, AL 35653 Directions (256) 332-3209
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
A great doctor. He's straight forward and direct. Highly recommend.
- Urology
- English
- 1295908507
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Dr. Walls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walls has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.
