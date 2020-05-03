Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Davis Hospital & Medical Center1600 W Antelope Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (307) 733-3636
South - Orthopedics4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 475-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and caring
About Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013905819
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
