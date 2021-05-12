Dr. Kevin Vesey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Vesey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Vesey, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Smithtown Office48 Route 25A Ste 106, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 863-1007
- 2 500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 689-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He operated on my broken femur bone. He put 2 pins inside my left leg. i recommend him highly. He is the best surgeon and dr.
About Dr. Kevin Vesey, MD
- Pain Management
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245259464
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
