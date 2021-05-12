Overview

Dr. Kevin Vesey, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Vesey works at Northshore Ortho Sgy/Sports Med in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.