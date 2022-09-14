Dr. Kevin Vaught, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaught is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Vaught, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Vaught, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital and Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Vaught works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Brain Spine LLC1723 Broadway St Ste 410, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 332-7746Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Perryville Clinic212 Hospital Ln Ste 202, Perryville, MO 63775 Directions (573) 332-7746
Hospital Affiliations
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaught?
Dr. Vaught saw my husband, diagnosed his problem and successfully completed surgery. Dr. Vaught is rated one the top neurosurgeons in the US (top in my mind). I hope Dr. Vaught finds out how very much The Green’s appreciate all that he did for us. I was so worried at the time that I could not even express my gratitude. Dr. Vault is VERY intelligent, but kind, tender and most of all, he is a Christian, one of the most important qualities to us. If anyone is looking for a top notch neurosurgeon, go no further. Regional Brain & Spine is the most organized, well-run, caring offices I have seen. They ALL; administrative staff, assistants, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, PA’s, and Doctors are truly a TEAM!
About Dr. Kevin Vaught, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1689623811
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaught has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaught accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaught has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaught works at
Dr. Vaught has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaught on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaught speaks Italian.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaught. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaught.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaught, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaught appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.