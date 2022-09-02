Dr. Kevin Vaska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Vaska, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Vaska, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Prairie Lakes Hospital, Sanford Jackson Medical Center and Spencer Municipal Hospital.
Locations
Sioux Falls Cardiovascular PC6709 S Minnesota Ave Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (507) 532-9661
Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center300 S Bruce St, Marshall, MN 56258 Directions (507) 532-9661Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Huron Regional Medical Center172 4th St SE, Huron, SD 57350 Directions (605) 353-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Dells Area Hospital
- Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Huron Regional Medical Center
- Prairie Lakes Hospital
- Sanford Jackson Medical Center
- Spencer Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient for 7 years Dr. Vaska saved my life
About Dr. Kevin Vaska, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891782645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaska has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.