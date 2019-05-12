Overview

Dr. Kevin Vance, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vance works at Comprehensive Pain Center MS in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.