Dr. Kevin Tyson, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Tyson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HUNTINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Tyson works at Crown City Medical Group in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Crown City Medical Group Inc.
    2661 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 (626) 454-1990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Obesity
Overweight
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Obesity
Overweight

Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kevin Tyson, MD

    Internal Medicine
    21 years of experience
    English, Armenian
    1194723874
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HUNTINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tyson works at Crown City Medical Group in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tyson’s profile.

    Dr. Tyson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

