Dr. Kevin Tyson, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Kevin Tyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Tyson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HUNTINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Tyson works at
Locations
Crown City Medical Group Inc.2661 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 454-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyson?
About Dr. Kevin Tyson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1194723874
Education & Certifications
- HUNTINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyson speaks Armenian.
Dr. Tyson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.