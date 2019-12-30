Overview

Dr. Kevin Tymitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center



Dr. Tymitz works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.