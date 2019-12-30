See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
General Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Tymitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Dr. Tymitz works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220
  2. 2
    Th G LLC Mason-montgomery
    6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040
  3. 3
    Helmut F Schellhas Inc
    3219 Clifton Ave Ste 225, Cincinnati, OH 45220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bethesda North Hospital
  Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux Surgery
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Acid Reflux Surgery
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia

Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tymitz?

    Dec 30, 2019
    Dr. Tymitz helped me after a previous practice did a second rate job. He was very professional and kind and caring. His office staff was amazing as well. I have a renewed sense of hope and success after seeing Dr. Tymitz.
    Vicki G. — Dec 30, 2019
    About Dr. Kevin Tymitz, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1477884633
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    General Surgery
