Overview

Dr. Kevin Twohig, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Twohig works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in North Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.