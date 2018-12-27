Dr. Kevin Tulipana, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tulipana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Tulipana, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Tulipana, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Dr. Tulipana works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tulipana?
Excellent
About Dr. Kevin Tulipana, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417054537
Education & Certifications
- Mercy/mayo
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tulipana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tulipana accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tulipana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tulipana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tulipana works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tulipana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tulipana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tulipana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tulipana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.