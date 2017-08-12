See All Podiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kevin Tseng, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Tseng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Tseng works at Mark R. Weiss D.p.m. in Los Angeles, CA.

Locations

    Mark R. Weiss D.p.m.
    Mark R. Weiss D.p.m.
2080 Century Park E Ste 605, Los Angeles, CA 90067
(310) 553-7371

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 12, 2017
    I would recommend. He is great. Takes time with you and makes sure you are good to go. WIll work with you to fix common problems such as an ingrown toenail.
    Century City, CA — Aug 12, 2017
    About Dr. Kevin Tseng, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    1093733479
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tseng works at Mark R. Weiss D.p.m. in Los Angeles, CA.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

