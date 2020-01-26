Dr. Kevin Trapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Trapp, MD
Dr. Kevin Trapp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Nemg Internal Medicine95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr trapp is the best doctor out there he knows what he's doing and he's very good at it and that's why I go to see him he's a very nice person who cares about me and his patients who is having surgery done and he knows what he's doing and he's very good at it and that's why I go to see him he's a very nice person who cares about me and his patients who he sees from Rachel Grant
About Dr. Kevin Trapp, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Trapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trapp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trapp speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Trapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trapp.
