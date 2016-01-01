Dr. Trangle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Trangle, MD
Dr. Kevin Trangle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Kevin Trangle & Associates3085 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 836-0201
Kevin Trangle & Associates6150 Parkland Blvd Ste 110, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 504-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- University Wash/Case West University
- University of Washington
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Dr. Trangle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trangle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trangle speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Trangle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trangle.
