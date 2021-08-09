Dr. Kevin Tralins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tralins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Tralins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Tralins, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Tralins works at
Locations
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-7045
Bardmoor Outpatient Center8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 120, Seminole, FL 33777 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kevin Tralins, MD is an excellent Radiation Oncologist. His approach is so calming and his knowledge is outstanding. We feel very fortunate to have him on our side as we navigate the unknown. Dr. Tralins' staff are so friendly - every single one of them! with our special thanks to Frankie & Johnny for their outstanding kindness & knowledge. I would not hesitate to highly recommend this practice to anyone needing expert assistance. Thank you, guys. Domingo R.
About Dr. Kevin Tralins, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Of Wa
- Mt.Sinai Med Ctr
- University of Florida
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tralins works at
Dr. Tralins speaks Spanish.
