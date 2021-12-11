Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tootle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM
Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Winter Garden Office2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (321) 939-2001
Celebration Office410 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Tootle?
He has been with me through many ups, downs and surgeries and he’s the only doctor I have right now that I fully trust. Takes time to listen, is kind and personable, but also doesn’t sugarcoat diagnosis. Would recommend him to anyone.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1023468295
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL
