Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Tootle works at Family Medicine of Fowler Groves in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winter Garden Office
    2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-2001
    Celebration Office
    410 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-2001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2021
    He has been with me through many ups, downs and surgeries and he’s the only doctor I have right now that I fully trust. Takes time to listen, is kind and personable, but also doesn’t sugarcoat diagnosis. Would recommend him to anyone.
    Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023468295
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tootle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tootle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tootle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tootle has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tootle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tootle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tootle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tootle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tootle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

