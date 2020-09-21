Dr. Kevin Tong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Tong, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Tong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Tong works at
Locations
-
1
Kevin T Tong MD1805 Kipling St, Lakewood, CO 80215 Directions (303) 232-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tong?
I have been seeing Dr. Tong for 18 years for insulin-dependent diabetes management, and he has always bee great with explanation, therapy, monitoring, and listening!
About Dr. Kevin Tong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1447356753
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- David Grant Usaf Med Center
- David Grant Usaf Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Univeristy of Denver
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tong works at
Dr. Tong has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tong speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.