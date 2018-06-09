Overview

Dr. Kevin Thomas, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Thomas works at Thomas Podiatry & Associates in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Crisfield, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.