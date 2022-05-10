See All Podiatrists in Baltimore, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM

Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Terry works at Podiatry Associates in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan
    5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 433-2500
  2. 2
    Lutherville
    1205 York Rd Ste 17, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-9206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699812198
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terry has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

