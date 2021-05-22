Overview

Dr. Kevin Taubman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Taubman works at The University Of Oklahoma - Internal Medicine in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.