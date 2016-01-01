Overview

Dr. Kevin Tate, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Tate works at UM Shore Medical Group - Primary Care at Easton in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

