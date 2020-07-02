Dr. Kevin Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Tan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
Union Square360 Post St Ste 1005, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 982-2020
Stonestown595 Buckingham Way Ste 448, San Francisco, CA 94132 Directions (415) 564-1060
Union Square490 Post St Ste 640, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 982-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medical Eye Service
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tan is an excellent doctor, knows how to communicate with patients, and listens and answers questions with a great deal of empathy and expertise. His ability to do excellent surgery on Cataracts is unquestionable. He helped me make a decision to get the lens that would be best for me eye. The surgery was seamless and I was surprised at the ease with which the entire procedure and healing went. Installation of a lens to correct a cataract is highly related to the ability of the surgeon to measure with precision the visual fields in the eye. Dr. Tan was expert at this; and,his insertion of the lens into my eye in surgery was surprisingly easy for me to go through. Entirely more simple than I had expected because I thought before the operation that it might be difficult. Not so. Great doctor. Thanks.
About Dr. Kevin Tan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1063654978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
