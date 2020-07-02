See All Ophthalmologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Kevin Tan, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Tan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Tan works at EyeCare Associates Of San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Square
    360 Post St Ste 1005, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 982-2020
  2. 2
    Stonestown
    595 Buckingham Way Ste 448, San Francisco, CA 94132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 564-1060
  3. 3
    Union Square
    490 Post St Ste 640, San Francisco, CA 94102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 982-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medical Eye Service
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Dr. Tan is an excellent doctor, knows how to communicate with patients, and listens and answers questions with a great deal of empathy and expertise. His ability to do excellent surgery on Cataracts is unquestionable. He helped me make a decision to get the lens that would be best for me eye. The surgery was seamless and I was surprised at the ease with which the entire procedure and healing went. Installation of a lens to correct a cataract is highly related to the ability of the surgeon to measure with precision the visual fields in the eye. Dr. Tan was expert at this; and,his insertion of the lens into my eye in surgery was surprisingly easy for me to go through. Entirely more simple than I had expected because I thought before the operation that it might be difficult. Not so. Great doctor. Thanks.
    Diane — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Kevin Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063654978
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Kevin Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tan works at EyeCare Associates Of San Francisco in San Francisco, CA.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more.

    Dr. Tan speaks Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

