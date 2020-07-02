Overview

Dr. Kevin Tan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Tan works at EyeCare Associates Of San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.