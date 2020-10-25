Dr. Kevin Swong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Swong, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Swong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Swong works at
Locations
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cant' thank Dr. Swong and his staff enough for the kind, caring and companionate treatment the gave me. All questions were answered and I never felt rushed. I wish more doctors practiced medicine like Dr. Swong
About Dr. Kevin Swong, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861768566
Dr. Swong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swong works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swong.
