Dr. Kevin Swong, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Swong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Swong works at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care
    259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Fusion
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Spinal Fusion
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)

Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 25, 2020
    I cant' thank Dr. Swong and his staff enough for the kind, caring and companionate treatment the gave me. All questions were answered and I never felt rushed. I wish more doctors practiced medicine like Dr. Swong
    About Dr. Kevin Swong, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861768566
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Swong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swong works at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Swong’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

