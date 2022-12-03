Dr. Kevin Swiatek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swiatek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Swiatek, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Swiatek, DO is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Swiatek works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
-
2
SHMG Pulmonary - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd Fl 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
-
3
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 DirectionsThursday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swiatek?
First visit with this new dr. Was very impressed
About Dr. Kevin Swiatek, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1982022901
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swiatek accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swiatek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swiatek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swiatek works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Swiatek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swiatek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swiatek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swiatek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.