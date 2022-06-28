Dr. Kevin Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Swan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Swan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Swan works at
Locations
-
1
Bohn and Joseph Eye Center609 Guilbeau Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 981-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swan?
First visit today to schedule cataract surgery. Dr. Swan was very pleasant and explained my options in a way that I could understand. Staff was very efficient.
About Dr. Kevin Swan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215112578
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- LSU HSC
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- LSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swan works at
Dr. Swan has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.