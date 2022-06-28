Overview

Dr. Kevin Swan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Swan works at Bohn and Joseph Eye Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.