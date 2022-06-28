See All Ophthalmologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Kevin Swan, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Swan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Swan works at Bohn and Joseph Eye Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bohn and Joseph Eye Center
    609 Guilbeau Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506 (337) 981-6430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Gilsbar 360
    Health Net
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Verity Healthnet

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 28, 2022
    First visit today to schedule cataract surgery. Dr. Swan was very pleasant and explained my options in a way that I could understand. Staff was very efficient.
    About Dr. Kevin Swan, MD

    Ophthalmology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1215112578
    Education & Certifications

    North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    LSU HSC
    LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    LSU
