Dr. Kevin Sunshein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Sunshein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kevin Sunshein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Sunshein works at
Locations
-
1
Sunshein Podiatry Associates6474 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-7477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sunshein?
Took my Athletic daughter to Dr. Sunshein for an ingrown toenail. He was able to fix it right away and she was only down for 2 days. Excellent doctor and staff!
About Dr. Kevin Sunshein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538164348
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Dayton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunshein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunshein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunshein works at
Dr. Sunshein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunshein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunshein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunshein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunshein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunshein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.