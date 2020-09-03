See All Podiatrists in Centerville, OH
Overview

Dr. Kevin Sunshein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Sunshein works at Kevin Sunshein, DPM in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshein Podiatry Associates
    6474 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-7477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538164348
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Sunshein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sunshein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sunshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sunshein works at Kevin Sunshein, DPM in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sunshein’s profile.

    Dr. Sunshein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunshein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunshein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunshein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunshein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunshein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

