Overview

Dr. Kevin Sumida, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Sumida works at OrthoVirginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.