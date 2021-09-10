Overview

Dr. Kevin Sugalski, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.