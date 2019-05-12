Overview

Dr. Kevin Strathy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Strathy works at Sebring Plastic Surgery in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.