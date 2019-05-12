Dr. Kevin Strathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Strathy, MD
Dr. Kevin Strathy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Db. Sebring Plastic Surgery805 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 382-1371
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Knows what to do and does it. Good man. Office is like family.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1861487480
- MAYO CLINIC
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Strathy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strathy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strathy works at
Dr. Strathy has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strathy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strathy speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Strathy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strathy.
