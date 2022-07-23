Dr. Kevin Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Stone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Mundial Dominicana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Stone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Broward Rheumatology Associates Inc.7431 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
Dr. Stone is as good as they get! He has through the years helped me very much. I am thankful to have him as my Rheumatologist. The entire staff are always ready to help you in any way! Camilla his assistant is always there to follow up on any questions you may have and very kind.
About Dr. Kevin Stone, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1730178443
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- U Mundial Dominicana, Santo Domingo
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.