Overview

Dr. Kevin Stone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Mundial Dominicana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Stone works at West Broward Rheumatology Associates in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.