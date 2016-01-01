Dr. Kevin Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Stone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Stone Clinic3727 Buchanan St Ste 300, San Francisco, CA 94123 Directions (415) 563-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
About Dr. Kevin Stone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1104991769
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for ACL Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stone speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.