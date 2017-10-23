Overview

Dr. Kevin Stitely, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Stitely works at Anne Arundel Medical Center Easton Pavilion in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.