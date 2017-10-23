Dr. Kevin Stitely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stitely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Stitely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Stitely, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Locations
Anne Arundel Medical Group River Family Physicians28438 Marlboro Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-2440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. Office visit was easy and comfortable. He kept my anxiety level low. The Easton Surgical Center was excellent. I had total confidence.
About Dr. Kevin Stitely, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669453742
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stitely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stitely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stitely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stitely has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stitely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stitely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stitely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stitely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stitely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.