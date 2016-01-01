Dr. Kevin Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Stephenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Stephenson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Stephenson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephenson?
About Dr. Kevin Stephenson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1730613746
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stephenson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephenson works at
Dr. Stephenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.