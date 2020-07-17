Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dr. Sprague works at
Locations
-
1
Oakwood Critical Care LLC5452 Fort St Ste 200, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 642-2727Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Beaumont Hospital - Trenton5450 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 671-3260
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sprague?
Dr. Sprague was a kind considerate doctor who explained my condition to me with pictures of what was going on with my shoulder. He gave me options for treatment and encouragement that others with the same condition have gotten better. He was highly recommended by others and I would recommend him highly as well.
About Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447221411
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprague accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprague works at
Dr. Sprague has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprague.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.