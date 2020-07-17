See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Trenton, MI
Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.

Dr. Sprague works at Beaumont Michigan Sleep Center in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oakwood Critical Care LLC
    5452 Fort St Ste 200, Trenton, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 642-2727
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Beaumont Hospital - Trenton
    5450 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 671-3260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Meniscus Surgery
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Runner's Knee
Steroid Injection
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
  Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Replacement
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lupus
  Lupus
Myelopathy
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Finger
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Dr. Sprague was a kind considerate doctor who explained my condition to me with pictures of what was going on with my shoulder. He gave me options for treatment and encouragement that others with the same condition have gotten better. He was highly recommended by others and I would recommend him highly as well.
    Jane — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447221411
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprague works at Beaumont Michigan Sleep Center in Trenton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sprague’s profile.

    Dr. Sprague has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprague.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

