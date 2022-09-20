Dr. Kevin Spohr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Spohr, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Spohr, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Debary, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Spohr works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 14050 Town Loop Blvd14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (321) 306-4894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 1507 Park Center Dr1507 Park Center Dr Ste 1D, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 887-0151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 80 W Grant St80 W Grant St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 306-4738
-
5
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Cloud3006 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (321) 306-4905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tavares1816 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 404-2115Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spohr?
I was a little leery going to my appointment with Dr. Spohr because of the low ratings on here. Don't listen to them!! This man had great bedside manner, explained everything well, he was gentle and as quick as he could be. He was extremely nice and made it a good experience.
About Dr. Kevin Spohr, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1205032497
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spohr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spohr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spohr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spohr works at
Dr. Spohr has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spohr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spohr speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Spohr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spohr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.