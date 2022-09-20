Overview

Dr. Kevin Spohr, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Debary, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Spohr works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary in Debary, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL, Saint Cloud, FL and Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.