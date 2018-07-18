Dr. Souza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Souza, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kevin Souza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Locations
Manchester Vamc718 Smyth Rd, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 624-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Every time my husband goes to Dr. Souza he comes home and thanks me for finding this man who is brilliant, caring and sincerely interested in his patients.
About Dr. Kevin Souza, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376738724
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.