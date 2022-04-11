Overview

Dr. Kevin Somai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.



Dr. Somai works at Millennium Physician Group in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.