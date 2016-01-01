Overview

Dr. Kevin Sohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Sohn works at Kevin K Sohn MD in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.