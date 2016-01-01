Dr. Kevin Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Sohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Sohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Sohn Medical Center Ltd.110 W Hillcrest Blvd Ste 107, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 843-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Sohn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1972723625
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Grant Hospital
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sohn speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.