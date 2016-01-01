Overview

Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from University of Kentucky Medical Center and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.