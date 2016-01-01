Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from University of Kentucky Medical Center and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
CAMC Urology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-2303
-
2
University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center740 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5045
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1962665430
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center - Pulmonary Disease & Critical Care
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center - Internal Medical
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.