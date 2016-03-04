Overview

Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Lanier Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.