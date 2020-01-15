Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Locations
Charlotte Plastic Surgery2215 RANDOLPH RD, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 372-6846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
11/5/19 I had a facelift, neck lift, upper/lower eye lid surgery and TRL Laser. Dr. Kevin Smith is professional, attentive, and is talented. 16 years ago Dr. Smith had to correct to botched procedures performed by another plastic surgery. I would never trust anyone but Dr. Smith again.
About Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
- 44 years of experience
- 1265516397
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Plastic Surgery
