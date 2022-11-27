Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic
Locations
Smith Cosmetic Surgery Center1701 S Shepherd Dr Ste D, Houston, TX 77019 Directions (713) 795-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1033185178
Education & Certifications
- Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.