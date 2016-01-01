Dr. Slavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of California-San Francisco
Dr. Slavin works at
Locations
Hmh Hospitals Corporation30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5308MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1205803624
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- University of California-San Francisco
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slavin accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.